WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — One round entered a daycare center with several young children inside Friday, police said.

The shots were fired about 3:18 p.m. on Magenta Street in Williamsbridge. One round went into the center, which is located at White Plains Road, police said.

Seven children — all about 3 years old — and two employees were inside the daycare, police said. No one was injured.

Police told PIX11 News that they made an arrest, but no charges were filed as of 8:24 p.m.