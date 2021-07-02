A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a sharp decline in cancer screenings among women due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CDC, breast cancer screenings were down 87%, while cervical cancer screenings were down 84% during April 2020, compared to the previous five-year averages for the same month.

While these numbers are from over a year ago, some people have not kept up with their regular screenings or doctor visits.

Oncologist Dr. Larry Norton from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the decline and what he’s seeing now.