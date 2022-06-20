NEW YORK (PIX11)– After New York’s congressional maps were reconfigured, Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou saw an opportunity to run for Congress to serve the large Asian communities in Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Niou, who is Taiwanese, said she is running for congress to give her community a voice to hold those accountable for rigging the economy, trashing the climate, and cheering on white supremacist violence.

“It’s a bit of a tragedy about what happened with the redistricting,” she said, adding, however, it was good the two Chinatowns in Manhattan and Brooklyn in District 10 were combined.

Niou joined PIX on Politics on Sunday morning to also discuss key issues like gun control and rising rents in New York City.

