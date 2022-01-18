Officials vow action after 13-year-old boy overdoses at school

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are pledging action and urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of drugs after the overdose death of a Hartford seventh grader last week.

State Rep. Liz Linehan, of Cheshire, said Tuesday that bills are likely coming this year that will require the overdose reversal drug naloxone in schools. The bills would expand training for educators on what to do if a child is using opioids.

A 13-year-old student died Saturday after overdosing at the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford. Two other students recovered after apparently being exposed to the powerful opioid fentanyl.