GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An officer hits a pedestrian in Brooklyn while driving a police car Monday afternoon, officials said.

Police were on the way to respond to a robbery with lights and sirens on when a police car hit a 60-year-old man who was trying to cross 86th Street near Bay 31st Street, according to authorities. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was reported by officials to be in stable condition.