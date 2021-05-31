Off-duty NYPD officer grazed in head as gang-related gunfire floods LI home: sources, reports

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sirens and Crime

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — An off-duty NYPD officer was grazed by a bullet as gunfire rained on the Long Island home she shares with her mother and sister, according to sources and reports.

Suffolk County Police officials said the shooting happened Monday morning at around 2:30 a.m. in Brentwood. Multiple people were inside the home, and an adult woman was grazed by a bullet.

Law enforcement sources said the woman is an NYPD officer and was off duty at the time of the shooting.

According to reports from the New York Post and New York Daily News, the shooters fired more than 30 rounds into the home on Morton St. near Washington Ave. The woman was grazed in the head, the reports said.

Officials said she’d bee treated at a local hospital and was released.

The papers also said the alleged shooters were targeting the victim’s sister’s boyfriend, who is described in the reports as an MS-13 member.

He previously lived in the home or was known to stay there, possibly along with other MS-13 members, but has since moved out, the reports said.

Suffolk County officials said the incident was not random.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

NY Ranger rides with the Thunderbirds

New Yorkers enjoying the indoors instead of the beach on rainy Memorial Day Weekend

Air show delights Jones Beach at just the right time

Islanders knock out Pittsburgh to continue final run at the Coliseum

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter