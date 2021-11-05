NYS releases new website with resources on COVID-19 vaccinations for kids

Northwell Health’s Jeff Gossett, MD, comforts his 7-year-old daughter, Nora, as Sophia Jan, MD, administers the first child dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Cohen Children Medical Center. (Credit: Northwell Health)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State has launched a new website to help provide information on COVID-19 vaccinations for kids.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the site contains answers to frequently asked questions, resources and places where kids can get vaccinated.

EXPLAINER | What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-10 vaccine for children ages five to 11 contains one-third of the dosage that’s given to teens and adults. It was recently found to be 90.7 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children.

“We finally have this vaccine available to help keep our children, as well as our loved ones, safe and healthy, and it is critical that we take advantage of it,” Gov. Hochul says.

WATCH | Pediatric infectious disease specialist talks about COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Guidance on vaccinations for children ages five to 11 can be found here, while the state’s new website on vaccinations for children can be found here.

COVID-19