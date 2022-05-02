NEW YORK (PIX 11) — Following a bloody weekend in New York, the NYPD on Monday will begin deploying more night patrols, when most of the gun violence occurs, city officials said.

Three-hundred and fifty coordinating neighborhood officers will be moved onto evening patrol shifts, police said. An inspector will be designated in each borough to coordinate the resources in high-crime areas.

Mayor Eric Adams and other top law enforcement officials met Saturday at One Police Plaza to discuss the recent uptick in violence. The meeting will be part of an ongoing series to search for solutions.

“The first order of business is to see if we are properly deploying what we have,” Adams said. “Then once we do that correctly, we can then make the decision if we need more.”

This weekend alone, police are investigating the fatal shooting of a delivery man in Forest Hills, Queens. Police said 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan was driving by on his scooter during a delivery on Saturday night, near 108th Street and 67th Drive.

According to police, that’s when a suspect fired shots in the area, hitting Yan in the chest. The suspect then fled the scene before the police arrived. Yan, a beloved neighbor, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are also investigating a shooting Sunday on the Upper West Side. It happened in broad daylight at 101st street and Amsterdam Avenue.

The suspects in both incidents remain at large.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).