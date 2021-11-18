NYPD searching for man who took yarmulke, made anti-Semitic statement on Manhattan street

The suspect being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force after an incident Thursday. (Credit: NYPD)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police are searching for the man who took another man’s yarmulke Thursday in an incident Mayor Bill de Blasio called “absolutely infuriating.”

At approximately 2 p.m. Thursday on the corner of Broadway and West Third streets, the suspect approached the 34-year-old man and grabbed his yarmulke, removing it from the top of his head.

When the victim demanded to have his property returned, the male threw the yarmulke back at him and made an anti-Semitic, police said. The suspect fled on foot afterward.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

“Get the message,” de Blasio tweeted Thursday night, “if you commit an act of anti-Semitism in our city you will face the consequences.”

