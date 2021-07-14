NYPD releases new image of car in case of 13-year-old’s Bronx murder

Officials released an image of this car at the scene of Jaryan Elliot’s death (NYPD).

THE BRONX — Officials released a new image Wednesday of a vehicle they say is involved in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Bronx boy.

Jaryan Elliot was on East 187th Street near Prospect Avenue when a gunman got out of a car around 3:15 and shot the teen twice: once in the chest and once in the ankle, officials said.

No arrests have been made.

The image released Wednesday was of a dark colored Honda Accord with three orange stripes on its hood. The photos of the vehicle were taken near the crime scene; the car was seen fleeing eastbound on E. 187th Street and turned left, northbound onto Southern Boulevard, police said.

Police sources said Elliot’s death was retaliation for the murder of a 19-year-old just days before. Elliot was targeted, shot several times, and stumbled into a cafe seeking help.

Detectives said they believe the shooting death of 16-year-old Ramon Gil-Medrano, who was shot in the back of a livery cab just hours after Elliot’s death, was retaliation for that fatal shooting.

These types of connected shootings prompted high-ranking police sources to describe at least a portion of the current gun violence crisis in the city as a “gang war.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday declared gun violence a disaster emergency in the state and Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday noted that gun violence was spiking in New York and around the country.

In late June, the Justice Department announced plans to launch a task force to New York City to help combat gun violence.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).