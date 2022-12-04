EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said.

Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said.

Most of the charges filed against the alleged gang members revolved around criminal possession of weapons in a variety of degrees. One individual was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Officers arrested:

Alexander Snagg, 22

Anthony Duhaney, 22

Darzell Allen, 23

Ishmyle Robinson, 18

James Anglade, 26

Joel Sactchel, 42

Tobias King, 19

Rasheed Blake, 29

Kymani Blake, 19

Kamoye Blake, 30

Joshua Brown, 18