NYPD officer leaves hospital after shooting leaves him with fractured skull

An NYPD officer was released from the hospital on Jan. 2, 2022 after he was shot. (NYPD)

NEW YORK — An NYPD officer left the hospital Sunday to applause, one day after he suffered a fractured skull when someone opened fire, shooting the officer in the head.

The officer, who was off duty when he was struck, was asleep in his car, which was parked outside an East Harlem precinct, officials said. The seven-year veteran underwent emergency surgery.

The medical staff said the gunshot wound was “miraculously deflected,” either by the car window or the officer’s skull. They removed bullet fragments from the officer.

“A well-deserved round of applause for our officer who was injured yesterday as he leaves the hospital to continue recovering,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted. “His courage and resolve is a direct reflection of the NYPD. With dedication like this, we can accomplish anything.”

