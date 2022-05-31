NEW YORK (PIX11)— The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is searching for a man who allegedly beat up a Jewish teenager on his way to school in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

The 16-year-old Hassidic teen was crossing Park Avenue and Spencer Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant when the suspect approached the victim and attacked him, police said.

In an exclusive video obtained by PIX11 News, the teen can be seen crossing the intersection, where he is approached by a man who suddenly starts throwing punches. Seconds later, a man in a nearby delivery truck can be seen jumping out and rushing to help the teen.

The suspect is knocked down before he runs off.

“He came up and started beating him up and my brother … he was surprised. He tried to block the punches,” said Isaac, the victim’s brother. PIX11 News is only using Isaac’s first name to protect the victim’s identity.

Isaac said the suspect reportedly yelled “I’m going to get rid of all you Jews” before the attack.

He said his brother is now traumatized.

“He was hurt on his shoulders. He was completely shocked. He didn’t want to see any doctor. He just walked to school. He didn’t even tell any kids at school that the story happened,” Isaac added.

PIX11 News reached out to the driver, who said he did not want to be interviewed. However, he said he jumped in to help because it was the right thing to do.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).