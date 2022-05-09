NEW YORK (PIX11) – An NYPD officer was one of two men found dead outside a restaurant in upstate New York Sunday night, authorities said.

Police Officer Sean Armstead, 36, and Edward Wilkins, 20, were found in the parking lot at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Route 211 East in Orange County at around 10:34 p.m., according to the Walkill Police Department.

A Glock 19 and several shell casings were found at the scene, officials said. The NYPD did provide any other information about the incident.

Sources told the Daily News Armstead allegedly shot Wilkins because he was romantically involved with the cop’s wife. Armstead then fatally shot himself, according to the Daily News.

The New York State Attorney General’s office and the Wallkill Police Department are investigating the incident.