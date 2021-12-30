New Year’s Eve celebration: NYPD gives security update on Times Square event

NEW YORK – Despite a scaled-back New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square this year, the NYPD ensured New Yorkers those attending the event will be protected.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and members of the NYPD discussed security plans during a press briefing Thursday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week additional protections to make sure the event would be safe amid a surge in COVID cases.

The viewing areas normally hold around 58,000 people, but this year only around 15,000 people will be allowed to attend to allow for social distancing.

Guests also won’t be allowed to enter until 3 p.m., which is later than in previous years.

They’ll need to bring proof of full vaccination with valid photo identification. Attendees will also be required to wear masks.