QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A NYCHA building in Astoria has been without gas service since April.

Some people who live there say they aren’t getting any answers as to when it will be restored.

They reached out to PIX11 News for some help.

Simone Leslie and her neighbors are beyond frustrated, they have endured no gas service in their building at the Astoria houses. Leslie states when she asks why, she is given the run-around.

“They are being inconsistent on providing information and gas lighting residents on when our gas service will be restored,” said Leslie.

Gabriela Asitimbay says tenants were given hot plates. She says they take too long to heat up. She can’t afford to order takeout.

Leslie also says it’s impossible to cook for a family of four on a hot plate. It takes hours.

Gas outages are a problem across the city.

According to NYCHA’s own website, 60 developments across the city have gas outages.

A Con Edison spokesperson tells PIX11 News “Our records indicate a gas leak was reported on April 25th, 2023, and service to the gas lines for cooking were turned off for safety. Once the customer notifies us that the necessary repairs have been made and appropriate certifications are secured, we’ll restore service as quickly and safely as possible.”

NYCHA told PIX11 News “Gas service interruptions are a matter of public safety and gas restoration requires multiple partners and steps. The work, however, is essential for the safety of the building. Environmental work was concluded earlier this week, and repair work can now commence.”