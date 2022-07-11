NEW YORK (PIX11)–While a nuclear attack on New York City is unlikely, officials are advising New Yorkers to follow a few simple steps to be prepared for such an incident.

The city’s Emergency Management Department public safety strategy includes: get inside, stay inside and stay tuned, officials said Monday.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed,” said New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.

New Yorkers can stay informed about local emergencies by signing up for Notify NYC alerts.