NYC students found with guns at 5 schools

NEW YORK — In just two days, five guns were recovered at schools across New York City, officials and sources confirmed.

The most recent incident was Thursday at IS 98 in the Bronx; a 14-year-old student had a gun in a bag, Greg Floyd, president of the union representing school safety agents, confirmed.

Also on Thursday, a 16-year-old student in Queens had a loaded gun.

There were three guns confiscated on Wednesday: one from a 15-year-old student in the Bronx, another from an 18-year-old student in the Bronx and the last one from a 17-year-old student in Brooklyn.

Floyd said he’s down about 1,500 school safety agents and more are needed to keep students safe.

The agents, along with NYPD officers, were able to safely take the guns from the students.