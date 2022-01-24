Watch live: NYC Mayor Adams speaks on recent gun violence

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday was expected to deliver a speech about gun violence, just days after an NYPD officer was shot and killed in Harlem. Watch the livestream above for updates.

Adams’ address comes three days after a gunman opened fire on two NYPD officers responding to a domestic incident between a mother and her adult son at a Harlem apartment on Friday evening. Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was killed and officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was left fighting for his life, police have said.

The suspect, identified by police as Lashawn McNeil, 47, tried to flee the apartment but was shot multiple times by a third unidentified police officer, who was not shot during the incident. McNeil was on probation for a 2003 drug conviction in New York City. He also had several out-of-state arrests, including allegedly assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, a baby girl was shot in the face in the Bronx. The 11-month-old girl was in a parked car with her mother when an unidentified suspect chased another unidentified individual and opened fire, striking the baby, officials said. She was shot in her left cheek and spent her first birthday recovering in the hospital.

The shootings were the latest in a string of crimes that have unnerved New Yorkers. In the three weeks since Adams took office, a 19-year-old cashier was shot to death as she worked a late-night shift at a Burger King and a woman was pushed to her death in a subway station. With the Harlem shooting Friday night, four police officers had been shot in as many days.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

