NEW YORK (PIX11) – Looking to make some extra cash this winter? The New York City Department of Sanitation is looking to hire temporary emergency snow shovelers as a winter storm heads toward the tri-state area this weekend.

To apply, you must be over the age of 18, eligible to work in the U.S. and able to perform heavy physical labor.

The city will pay snow shovelers $18 an hour at first. That goes up to $27 an hour after your first 40 hours in one week.

The Department of Sanitation notes that it can take between 4 to 6 weeks to get paid, but sometimes you may not get paid until 12 weeks after.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.