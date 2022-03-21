NEW YORK (PIX11) — Parents are getting paid $500 to help New York City public school families hit hardest by the pandemic cope with trauma and mental health wellness.

Participating parents are called healing ambassadors. Those ambassadors have to complete a four-part professional learning series, which is offered in nine languages, to deepen their skills and knowledge of mental health and wellness. The ambassadors then share what they’ve learned in their own parent lead workshops.

Mom of three Ayishah Irvin is a healing ambassador in Harlem, District 5. Every family in the district knows someone who lost someone to COVID-19, she said. Tese parents have found a community that was missing for the last two years. Irvin said there’s real support that comes when parents’ feelings are validated and they meet others are dealing with the same types of trauma.

She runs monthly workshops at Teacher College Community School in Harlem. Irvin says the courses taught her how to listen better to her own children. The DOE program will be running through June.