NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City officials recently launched Project Pivot, a school safety initiative that would bring community-based organizations to schools in need of academic and social support.

During a Thursday briefing on the rollout, Schools Chancellor David Banks said his office had identified 138 schools across the city that would benefit from the new initiative. He joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss Project Pivot and other ongoing Department of Education initiatives.

“That’s what we’re doing across the board, providing a whole host of resources so that all kids can thrive and kids of color, who’ve been short-changed for far too many years in the system, will thrive as well,” Banks said.

Banks also talked about the impact of the migrant crisis on the city’s schools, the revamping of the schools’ admissions process, and more.

