NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is rolling out a $4 million ad campaign to raise road safety awareness.

The city produced striking videos in nine different languages that call out the dangerous driving behaviors that spiked during the pandemic, including speeding. Mayor Eric Adams announced the new initiative on Monday in East New York Brooklyn. There have been 35 traffic fatalities in East New York since 2017.

“We’re looking at the numbers, having safe streets is more than gun violence,” Mayor Adams said. “The medal of a bullet destroys lives, and the medal of a car destroys lives.”

The city isn’t stopping with an ad campaign. Officials are also in the process of redesigning dangerous intersections and adding more protected areas for cyclists and pedestrians.

“People are getting hurt, families are being devastated and we are taking action in a real way,” Adams said.

Adams pledged tougher enforcement for the rules of the road. He said he will work with the NYPD to send a clear messag.

“We’re going to zero in on those specific locations that people are speeding, driving fast, reckless driving,” he said. “We’re going to zero in on them.”