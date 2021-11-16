NYC returning pop-up vaccine sites to high-demand schools; charter schools joining

A girl walks outside of a mobile vaccine unit after getting the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine, outside P.S. 277, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NEW YORK — Following a high demand of the COVID-19 vaccine at New York City public schools for kids ages 5 to 11, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday pop-up sites are returning to several locations to get more kids vaccinated.

“We’re seeing a great response,” the mayor said.

Pop-up vaccine sites will be set up at 30 schools on Wednesday and another 30 schools on Thursday, according to the mayor.

Starting Nov. 30, vaccination sites will return to schools to administer both first and second doses of the vaccine.

“This is the only city in the country offering in-school vaccination on a totally comprehensive scale,” the mayor said.

In addition, from Friday all through next week, the city is hosting a “charter blitz,” meaning vaccination efforts will be set up at charter schools across the city.

When the initiative first started, many schools saw an unprecedented demand of the vaccine, with parents and students lining up for hours with not enough doses available at the locations.

The city deployed 24 mobile vaccine vans to help schools with a high demand.

As of Tuesday morning, 72,000 children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated in New York City. Of those vaccinated, 26,300 doses were admistered at school pop-up sites, according to de Blasio.

Those interested in getting their child vaccinated at their school can find the schedule at Schools.NYC.GOV/COVID19.