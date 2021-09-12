NYC parents rally for remote learning option on eve of 1st day of school

NEW YORK — Parents have less than 24 hours left before they’re supposed to send their kids back to in-person learning at New York City schools, but it didn’t stop them from rallying Sunday for a remote option.

For many students, Monday will be their first time back in a classroom in more than a year. Though Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Department of Education promise the necessary safety precautions have been taken, many parents, including dad Jonathon Greenberg, don’t feel comfortable sending their kids back for in-person learning.

“Having a remote option, in and of itself, allows parents who don’t feel safe to not go into school buildings and thereby reduce capacity in school buildings,” he said. “Everyone is safer.”

New York City classrooms will only pivot to remote learning under specific circumstances, Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said. Entire schools will close only when it is determined by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene that there is widespread transmission in the school.

“We learned a lot last year and so we still have the ability to shift to remote if we need to- a classroom or a school building,” Ross Porter told Dan Mannarino on PIX on Politics.

Some parents plan to strike and keep their kids home from school. The DOE is prepared for some students to be absent and will have newly hired social workers ready to reach out.

“The only time the ACS will intervene is if there is a clear intent to keep a child from being educated, period, which is a very different thing to deprive a child of an education, but we want to work with our families because we recognize what families have been through,” Ross Porter previously told PIX11.