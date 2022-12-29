MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) is gearing up for the highly anticipated return of its New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Dance Party this weekend.

The celebration is inspired by the popular Times Square event. CMOM’s Director of Public Programs David Rios says that the museum programs often mimic what’s happening across the city’s landscape, so hosting their own New Year’s Eve ball drop seems fitting.

It’s been an annual tradition since 2014, but was on hold for the past two years because of the pandemic. Now it’s back and it’s bigger and better than before with confetti, bubbles, noise makers, and a New Year’s Eve ball.

The ‘practice’ ball drop coincides with the museum’s newest exhibit, Inside Art: Create, Climb, Collaborate, and invites kids to share their big New Year’s resolutions, practice STEAM-skills and encourage families to find unique ways to usher in the new year.

The CMOM New Year’s Ball kicks off Saturday, Dec. 31 with a ball drop and dance party at noon, 2 and 3 p.m.