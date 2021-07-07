Kathryn Garcia concedes in the race for New York City mayor on July 7, 2021. (Credit: Henry Rosoff/PIX11)

NEW YORK — Kathryn Garcia conceded in the race for New York City mayor on Wednesday, paving the way for Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams as the Democratic nominee.

Garcia said she spoke to Adams Wednesday morning and congratulated him on his victory.

“Yesterday, we recieved the nearly final results of the Democratic primary election for mayor, and while it is only by a razor-thin margin, Eric Adams will be the winner of the Democratic primary,” she said during a news conference in front of the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument in Central Park.

During her speach, Garcia reflected on almost being the first woman to become mayor of New York City.

“This campaign has come closer than any other to breaking that glass ceiling … We cracked the hell out of it,” she said.

