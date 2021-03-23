NYC mayoral candidates sound off in virtual panel on March 23

Candidates hoping to become the next mayor of New York City will have a chance to show voters where they stand on key issues Tuesday night.

The panel is LIVE on March 23 at 6 p.m. and candidates are expected to discuss a series of issues, including the economy, affordable housing, and other issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Race For Mayor panel will be moderated by Elinor Tatum, publisher and editor in chief of New York Amsterdam News.

The following candidates are expected to participte: Eric Adams, Shaun Donovan, Kathryn Garcia, Ray McGuire, Carlos Menchaca, Dianne Morales, Scott Stringer and Maya Wiley.

For a full list of candidates running for office, visit PIX11’s Vital Voters’ Guide.

Watch live right on this page by refreshing tonight at 6 p.m.