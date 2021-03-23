NYC mayoral candidates sound off in virtual panel on March 23

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Candidates hoping to become the next mayor of New York City will have a chance to show voters where they stand on key issues Tuesday night.

The panel is LIVE on March 23 at 6 p.m. and candidates are expected to discuss a series of issues, including the economy, affordable housing, and other issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Race For Mayor panel will be moderated by Elinor Tatum, publisher and editor in chief of New York Amsterdam News.

The following candidates are expected to participte: Eric Adams, Shaun Donovan, Kathryn Garcia, Ray McGuire, Carlos Menchaca, Dianne Morales, Scott Stringer and Maya Wiley.

For a full list of candidates running for office, visit PIX11’s Vital Voters’ Guide.

Watch live right on this page by refreshing tonight at 6 p.m.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

Torres works to educate Bronx residents about ranked choice voting ahead of election to fill his old Council seat

The impact of ranked-choice voting in New York City

Millions in donations pour into NYC mayoral race

Yang, Wiley, Adams campaign as primary nears

PIX11 News poll raises major concern about disenfranchisement as NYC implements ranked-choice voting

New ranked choice voting system raises concerns

More New York Elections

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in massive fire at Rockland senior care facility

How to help kids adjust to in-person learning

Kathryn Garcia talks mayoral run, anti-Asian attacks, food insecurity

Gorgeous, mile Tuesday before storm system moves in

Monday forecast: Return of the G

Multiple killed in Colorado shooting, officials say

'Go back to your country': The long history of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.

Mild, sunny Tuesday ahead before next storm system makes its way into the region

@PIX11News on Twitter