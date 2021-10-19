NYC mayoral candidates Adams, Sliwa clash on bike and bus lanes

NEW YORK CITY — Two weeks until Election Day and less than a week from early voting, the differences between the leading candidates for New York City mayor are becoming more apparent.

Tuesday, Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa discussed their transportation platforms, the future of bike lanes, and the rise in traffic fatalities in the city so far this year.

Democrat Eric Adams was endorsed by the Streets PAC.

Adams arrived to the endorsement event riding a CitiBike. He is promising to fix Vision Zero with traffic calming measures, and to continue to expand and connect bus and bike lanes, along with open streets.

“We need to really start doing a bike culture in the city,” Adams said. “We are being left behind all across the globe, so really having a chief executive that rides the bike is the right signal.”

Speaking from his own event about eliminating horse-drawn carriages, kill shelters and other animal welfare issues, Republican Curtis Sliwa said the key to public transportation in the city is to make the subways safer.

Sliwa would halt the proliferation of bike lanes we’ve seen in the last few years in the city. He was also open to allowing HOV vehicles in bus lanes and more traffic cops.

“There are a lot of potential issues that can be addressed with proper traffic enforcement,” Sliwa said. “So if you use the bike lane within a year you keep it if you don’t use it, you lose it.”

Adams quipped about Sliwa’s proposed pull back of bike and bus only lanes.

“Bike lanes are not used because we are not encouraging and incentivizing their use for it,” Adams said. “I don’t think he even knows how to ride a bike.”

It prompted Sliwa to recall his own newspaper bicycle delivery days, and he challenged Adams to a bike-a-thon.

“I could ride no hands, and do tricks on the bicycle,” Sliwa said. “I’d be more than happy to challenge Eric Adams, a newbie when it comes to riding bicycles.”

The two men will debate for the first time Wednesday night. Early voting begins Saturday.