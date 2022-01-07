NYC mayor names former police official to public safety job

Former NYPD Chief of Department Phillip Banks has been named as New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ deputy mayor for public safety (AP Photo | AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is naming a former high-ranking police official whose phone was once wiretapped in a federal investigation as his deputy mayor for public safety, reviving a position not seen in the Big Apple since the early 1990s.

Former NYPD Chief of Department Philip Banks confirmed his selection, which had been widely anticipated since Adams’ election, in a guest essay Friday in the New York Daily News.

The mayor’s office sent out an official announcement hours after Banks’ essay appeared, but didn’t respond to questions from The Associated Press regarding his selection.

Philip Banks abruptly quit the police department in 2014. It was later revealed he was an unindicted co-conspirator in a police bribery scheme.

Banks denied any wrongdoing.