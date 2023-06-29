NEW YORK (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams had harsh criticism for a constituent during Wednesday night’s community conversation in Washington Heights. He did not agree with a comment made by a visibly passionate constituent.

In video of the incident, a woman points her finger and asks why rent was increased for rent-stabilized apartments in New York City.

“First, if you’re going to ask a question don’t point at me, and don’t be disrespectful to me. I am the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect of that which I deserve to be treated,” Adams said. “I’m speaking to you as an adult. Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on a plantation that you own. Give me the respect I deserve.”

The heated exchange transpired when it was time to have an open dialogue with community members in Washington Heights. The program had reached its Q&A segment.

Katherine Diaz, chair for Manhattan Community Board 12, had asked a question about housing.

“Schools in this district have high numbers of housing insecurity,” said Diaz. “What are the pathways being developed so they can support themselves and live in dignity?”

Adams thanked the table for their question and responded that it was important to understand how housing works in New York City. During his response, he was interrupted twice.

“What is very important is how we understand how we get housing, we are creatures of the state,” Adams said. “We needed help from Albany and they took no action … who said I raised the rents? … Ma’am stand up for a moment.”

Adams, who owns a three-family home in Brooklyn, said when his tenants moved into his home he had a clause that he would not raise the rent as long as they were under his roof. The constituent tried to interrupt but Adams continued.

“These multiple-family homes are suffering right now – the cost of fuel is up, the cost to repair houses is up. If they lose their home people will come in, buy that property and displace long-term tenants,” the mayor said. “I don’t control the board. I make appointments, they make decisions and it was a 3% hike.”

Adams was referring to the Rent Guidelines Board, which approved a 3% rent increase for millions of New Yorkers who live in rent-stabilized apartments.

After the exchange, Adams continued with questions from other constituents.