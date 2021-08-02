The Killers, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana and Earth Wind & Fire are among the performers for the We Love NYC Homecoming Concert in Central Park. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK — New York City’s Homecoming Week is less than two weeks away, and tickets sales for the “We Love NYC” Central Park concert and outer borough concerts went on sale Monday.

Homecoming Week begins Aug. 14, and a series of events will take place across the five boroughs, including four concerts in the outer boroughs in the days leading up to the “mega-concert” at The Great Lawn on Aug. 21.

In addition to the concert at the Great Lawn, four additional concerts, one in each of the outer boroughs, are scheduled to be held in the days leading up to the Central Park event.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum was in charge of curating the outer borough concert series, “It’s Time for Hip Hop in NYC.”

Thinking of attending one or more of the concerts? Here’s what you need to know:

When are the concerts?

The “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. at the Great Lawn in Central Park.

The “It’s Time For Hip Hop in NYC” concerts will be held between Monday, Aug. 16 and Friday, Aug. 20.

Monday, August 16 th , 3:00 p.m. at Orchard Beach in The Bronx

, 3:00 p.m. at Orchard Beach in The Bronx Tuesday, August 17 th , 4:00 p.m. at Midland Beach on Staten Island

, 4:00 p.m. at Midland Beach on Staten Island Thursday, August 19 th , 4:00 p.m. at Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn

, 4:00 p.m. at Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn Friday, August 20th, 4:00 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens

When do tickets go on sale?

The first batch of tickets went on sale Monday morning, and additional sales are scheduled throughout the week.

Additional batches will be available on Aug. 3 at 7 a.m., Aug. 4 at 9 p.m., Aug. 5 at 7 a.m., Aug. 6 at 10 a.m., and Aug. 7 at 9 p.m.

How do I get tickets?

Visit nyc.gov/homecomingweek to purchase tickets to either the “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” in Central Park or the four concerts in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

If you’re trying to get tickets to the Central Park concert, click on the corresponding event. You will then be redirected to Ticketmaster where you can get free, general admission tickets or purchase VIP tickets.

About 80% of the tickets will be free for the general public, while 20% will be up for sale, which will be used to offset the costs of putting on the show, according to Dan Gross, Executive Director for Citywide Events, who added this “is standard” for every concert that’s happened on the Great Lawn within the last 7 1/2 years.

Can’t get General Admission tickets? Try again the next day when another batch of tickets will be released.

Want to grab tickets to the outer borough concerts? Click on the event on the website and the borough concert you’d like to attend.

There, you can note how many tickets you want or join the waitlist if tickets in that batch are sold out.

No ticket refunds or exchanges will be issued, and tickets will not be honored if the attendee is unable to provide proper proof of vaccination at the time of the event or has not attested that they are unable to get vaccinated because of a disability.

Do I need to get vaccinated?

Proof of vaccination will be required to attend the concerts, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Attendees can present proof by showing their CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, a photo of their vaccination record card, their NYC COVID SAFE App or the NYS Excelsior Pass.

The mayor also reminded people that vaccine cards are public documents and forging them will come with penalties.

An attendee not able to get vaccinated due to a disability must sign an attestation to that effect to enter the concert, present proof of a negative COVID PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the concert and wear a face covering for the entire duration of the concert (if medically able to tolerate.)

Who’s performing at the concerts?

The concert at the Great Lawn will include performances by Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, Journey and Carlos Santana.

For the full lineup of performers, click here.

Outer borough concerts will focus on hip-hop, particularly NYC’s “essential, historic contribution to hip-hop and what each borough has contributed,” de Blasio said.

Performers include Remy Ma, Slick Rick and Grandmaster Wizard Theodore for the Bronx concert; Rob Base and Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah for the Staten Island concert; Big Danny Kane and Papoose for the Brooklyn concert; and George Clinton and Mobb Deep for the Queens concert.

For the full lineup of performers, click here.

What if I can’t get tickets to the homecoming concert at Central Park?

Can’t make it or can’t get tickets? The concert will air live worldwide exclusively on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and unauthenticated on CNNGo.

For a full list of events, to purchase tickets and more information, visit NYC.gov/homecomingweek.