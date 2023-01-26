NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winter is in full swing, and the clock is ticking for the first significant snowfall of the season.

While some areas north and west of New York City have been blanketed with snow, it’s been quite the contrast near the coast.

Western NY was hit with record snow events over the past few weeks, but the coast pales in comparison. In fact, the lack of snow has led to records being shattered in NYC.

On Thursday, Central Park tied the record for 322 consecutive days without measurable snow, which consists of .1” or more. There’s been no measurable snow in New York City since March 9, 2022.

At midnight Friday, Central Park will reach a new record for days without measurable snow.

The latest New York City has ever gotten a first measurable snowfall in a season is Jan. 29, 1973. There’s a good chance of taking the top spot when it comes to that record, too.

For some, the snowless streak is a welcome treat and great for business.

We have had some close calls, but overall we’ve dodged major snowfall. There are a number of factors at play. For starters, it’s been too warm. The last few storms have been more wet than snowy.

With the low pressure system near the coast, the relatively warmer air from the south and moisture off the Atlantic have won the battle. The colder air to the north kept snowfall confined to interior locations.

As far as the rest of the season goes, we’ll just have to wait and see. Keep in mind the winter season isn’t over yet.