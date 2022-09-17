NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall begins Thursday, Sept. 22nd; however, your Sunday and Monday temperatures will feel nothing like autumn. On Sunday, expect mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and with the winds out of the southwest, expect more of a sticky feel outside as the humidity will be on the increase.

On Monday, expect more of the same with temperatures in the upper 80s and dewpoints/humidity levels in the uncomfortable range. However, the only difference is a cold front swinging on through during the afternoon may trigger a few storms later in the day. With that in mind, we risk a few areas receiving locally heavy downpours, gusty winds and localized flooding. Much of the area continues to suffer from a moderate to severe drought, so any rain is beneficial.

On Tuesday/Wednesday, the skies will slowly part and give way to sunshine. Temperatures should remain in the lower 80s with less humidity.

On Thursday and Friday, another more potent cold front swings on through. The first on Thursday may bring some showers, and the second cold front on Friday will usher in that cooler autumn-like air. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s, while Friday will struggle to make it to the mid-60s.