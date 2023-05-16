NEW YORK (PIX11) — The City of New York is cracking down on Ghost Cars, these cars have fake license plates on them and are often used to transport illegal drugs and firearms.

Ghost cars usually have false license plates from other states or false paper plates that leave no trace or have no registration from a DMV database. Now, the sheriff’s department is spearheading the effort to rid them of the streets.

“We do our work at night to avoid confrontation with people or the general public,” one officer told PIX11 News as they witness the removal of 32 vehicles from the street.

In 2022 Mayor Eric Adams, along with the New York City Sheriff’s Office and NYPD, announced that cars caught with illegal, fake, paper license plates would be towed and potentially auctioned off.