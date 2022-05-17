NEW YORK (PIX11)— The New York City COVID-19 alert level has been upgraded from medium to high, health officials announced Tuesday.

The new alert means COVID-19 is highly spreading and putting pressure on the healthcare system, according to the city health department.

Officials are advising New Yorkers to wear masks indoors and at crowded outdoor events, get vaccinated and tested, limit get-togethers to small numbers and to stay home if experiencing symptoms.

Health officials previously warned the city’s alert level would soon be changed.