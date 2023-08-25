MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hundreds to thousands of deliveries are made every day in the city.

From food to furniture, the numbers keep growing.

The New York City Department of Transportation is gathering comments on plans to allow bigger cargo bikes on city streets.

The new rules would allow cargo bikes to be 48 inches wide and have four wheels. Some models have enclosed cabs and storage areas.

Currently, they can be only 36 inches wide with no fourth wheel. Trailers can be attached but they would not be allowed with the larger enclosed bikes. There can also be no throttle, and they can all travel in bike lanes.

“80% of New Yorkers get a delivery a week,” NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said as he showed PIX11 News a model. “The city hopes it will reduce emissions and the number of trucks on the roads. Greater use of cargo bikes will bring incredible environmental and safety benefits for New York City by reducing the number of large, high-polluting trucks on our streets.”

TWO cargo bikes can replace one box truck, increasing safety and reducing CO2 emissions Commissioner Rodriguez added.

NYC DOT launched a commercial cargo bike pilot program in 2019. Deliveries have increased significantly since then. A virtual public hearing will be held on Sep. 13, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Citizens can also submit comments to this email address rules@dot.nyc.gov or submit comments to DOT through the NYC Rules website. To read more on the proposed rules, click here.

After public comments are heard, the DOT will decide how to proceed.