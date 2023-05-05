MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11)– New York City’s congestion pricing plan is shifting into the fast lane.

The Federal Highway Administration just gave the green light for New York to move ahead with congestion pricing, after reviewing the potential environmental and legal impacts of the plan.

The public now has 30 days to review the congestion pricing plan. If nothing gets in its way, it could begin in April 2024.

The exact congestion charges have not been finalized, but officials are examining fees between $9 to $23. That means people driving into Manhattan from New Jersey, below 60th St. would have to pay a possible $23, on top of other tolls and parking fees.

Supporters say it will reduce traffic congestion and help the Metro Transit Authority through its financial crisis. It may even persuade more people to start taking public transportation, or carpooling.

The MTA is calling this a “generational opportunity to make it easier for people to get around in, and get to, the Central Business District, by reducing traffic and funding improvements to the public transit system.“On the other side, critics of congestion pricing say it’s going to be a huge drain on commuters’ wallets, especially those coming from New Jersey.

New Jersey congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, of the New Jersey delegation, sent this message to Governor Kathy Hochul on behalf of several New Jersey politicians:

“At a time when families across the Northeast are already dealing with rising prices and high costs of living, this added tax on simply getting to work is unacceptable. Even worse, the congestion pricing plan will tax New Jerseyans while simultaneously providing no revenue for our public transit network.”

Many of the congestion pricing details still have to be ironed out. There could also be potential discounts and exemptions to the charges for drivers.