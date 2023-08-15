NEW YORK (PIX11) — Theatre lovers, rejoice! Tickets for the biannual Broadway Week are coming back, New York City Tourism and Conventions announced on Tuesday.

The program starts on Sept. 4 and runs through Sept. 17. Dozens of Broadway shows will be offering two tickets for the price of one ticket.

New Yorkers and visitors will get a chance to see some of the most popular shows on Broadway at a discounted price. “Aladdin,” “Back to the Future,” and “Hadestown,” are just some of the shows taking part.

Since its launch in 2011, Broadway Week has sold more than 2 million tickets. More information can be found here.