MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s the first dual work stoppage by SAG-AFTRA actors and the Writers Guild of America in 63 years.

Many actors based in New York City are gearing up for a long fight.

”This is really actors of the world unite,” Michal Birnbaum, an actor, told PIX11 News. “This is a global issue.”

Birnbaum is a New York-based actor who most recently played Karen in the Amazon Prime feature film “As They Made Us” starring Dustin Hoffman On day two of the SAG-AFTRA strike, this Tel Aviv-born actor is all fired up, eager to join the picket lines in this fight:

“There’s more work than ever before in productions, but the actors aren’t getting it,” Birnbaum said. “Who’s making the big bucks? The producers.”

On Friday, the SAG-AFTRA theatrical, TV, and streaming strike went into effect after talks between the actors union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down without a contract deal.

The writers union had already gone on strike in May for what they considered unfair wages. The actors are also fighting for more pay and the right to consent or not to the use of their likeness by the studios for Artificial Intelligence technology.

They say major studios and streaming services have the profits to pay much much more according to star Susan Sarandon.

“This country only got fair wages, fair hours, and safety by striking,” Sarandon told PIX11 News. “It never comes from the top down. It’s never going to come from the top down,” she added.

As for how actors will make ends meet if this strike is a long one, Michal Birnbaum, like so many other actors, always has a backup plan.

“Most actors have other jobs, yoga instructor, waitress, tutor, that’s what I do,” Birnbaum said.,” We are all juggling a lot,” she said.