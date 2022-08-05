MINEOLA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list. New York State Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) were recently called to a house in Nassau County for reports of a caged Canadian goose on someone’s property. The caller told officers they didn’t think the bird had enough room to move around or even enough food and water in its cage.

Concerned, ECO Chris DeRose went over to the owner’s house to check on the report. When he got there, he found the goose in the backyard. Not only was it contained in a wired dog crate, but the homeowner created a make-shift fence for it under their trampoline as well.

ECO DeRose interviewed the homeowner, who said one of her friends dropped off the goose after rehabilitating it for an injury. The woman said she wanted to keep it as a pet, which is, of course, illegal.

The ECO informed the woman that New York State has regulations prohibiting anyone from owning a wild animal as a pet, like this Canadian goose. He then removed the goose from the property and gave the woman a ticket.

The goose was taken in for an examination but was found to be in good health. The ECOs later released the animal back into the wild.