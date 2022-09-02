(WSYR_TV) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car crash in upstate New York on Wednesday, officials said Thursday.

Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:45 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch.

A preliminary investigation revealed the truck ended up in the ditch after colliding with a fallen tree on Route 17, authorities said. Four people were in the truck at the time of the crash.

The driver, Madysen Young, and a passenger, Matthew Bice, both 17, got out of the vehicle after the crash and touched live wires that were entangled in the fallen tree, authorities said. Young and Bice were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The other two passengers, both 16-year-old boys, survived the incident.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Redfield Volunteer Fire Department, and NOCA Ambulance. The incident remained under investigation.

Pulaski Academy and Central Schools sent out a letter to parents and guardians. Sandy Creek Central School District also provided a notice to students on its website.