NY teen charged with rape, accused of sexual assault at Gates Chili High School

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-year-old boy faces charges as an adult after an alleged sexual assault inside an upstate New York high school.

According to police, the assault happened inside Gates Chili High School around 3 p.m. on Sept. 17. The suspect and the 15-year-old victim are both students, authorities said.

After a weeklong investigation, police charged the teen with rape and criminal sex act. Authorities did not provide further details regarding the attack.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arraigned Monday and released to his parents. The victim has been granted an order of protection.

The suspect is no longer allowed on school grounds, police said.

The incident allegedly took place in the school. The student is not allowed back on school grounds.

The school district released a statement Monday.

The district was recently made aware of a serious allegation against a high school student. The incident in question is alleged to have happened at the high school. The safety and well-being of students is the district’s top priority, and after learning about the allegation, the district immediately began working with the Gates Police Department. In addition, the district is conducting its own investigation, but due to federal privacy laws, this is all the information that we can provide. Gates Chili Central School District