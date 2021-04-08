NY set to hike taxes on rich, boost spending in budget

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is set to spend billions of dollars of federal funds over the next year on schools and relief for struggling businesses, tenants and landlords under a spending plan that New York’s Legislature took final votes on Wednesday.

The state Senate passed the budget legislation Wednesday morning, while the 150-member Assembly spent Wednesday afternoon finishing debate and votes. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he’ll sign the budget.

Lawmakers passed legislation Tuesday to make sure the state can afford to pay workers Thursday even though the Legislature and governor didn’t pass a budget by an April 1 deadline.

Still, the delayed budget process means thousands of state workers may have to wait at least a day longer than usual to receive their paychecks.