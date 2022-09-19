NEW YORK (PIX11) — As Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, it also sparked worries in New York City, which is home to huge populations of people from the islands.

Many New Yorkers spent Monday anxiously trying to reach their loved ones, but they simply cannot get through to them. Fiona knocked power out for many.

With the close ties between New York and Puerto Rico, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans Monday to send state troopers to Puerto Rico.

“New York knows full well the devastating impact that Mother Nature can bring, and that is why we stand ready to help the people of Puerto Rico recover and rebuild from this terrible storm,” she said. “Our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico are incredibly resilient but, in times like this, New York will be there to help in any way we can, including sending personnel and resources to help the island and its residents recover.”

Hochul was also in contact with President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, to offer support.

The New York State Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislators released a statement which said, “An emergency meeting of our Members is being scheduled. We plan to be part of relief efforts undertaken by humanitarian organizations. We stand with Puerto Rico.”