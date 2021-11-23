NY school district offers virtual learning option after shootings

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — A New York school district offered parents the opportunity to have their children learn from home on Tuesday and Wednesday because of violence in the community.

Several teens were shot in Newburg on Nov. 17, prompting a school closure “out of an abundance of caution,” school officials said. All are between the ages of 16 to 18 and are residents of Newburgh. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said it was not immediately clear if these were gang-related shootings.

“Law enforcement agencies from across the county will continue to support the safety of students throughout the community, especially during arrival and dismissal times,” school officials wrote in a letter to parents on Monday.

Students could choose to continue learning in classrooms, officials said.

After the shooting on the 17th, schools were closed so officials could “implement a cohesive plan of action to address the safety and social-emotional concerns” of students and staff.

“We understand that the unrest in the local community may cause some anxious feelings to arise for our students, families, faculty, and staff,” school officials wrote to parents. “We ask you to remember that many rumors that have circulated have not ended up being true. Rumors are often just that – sensationalized by word of mouth and the media.”