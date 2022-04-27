NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Assemblyman William Colton sponsored a bill that designates the month of September to first responders.

The bill commemorates those who died during the September 11 attack, which includes hundreds of firefighters, paramedics, police officers and emergency medical technicians from New York and New Jersey, according to a statement by Colton released on Wednesday.

“Our brave and devoted firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians should not receive our appreciation only as a result of tragic occurrences,” he said in a statement.

Colton mentioned the recent death of firefighter Timothy Klein, who lost his life while battling a house fire in Brooklyn. He urged the passage of the bill, which aims “to celebrate the effort and sacrifices that first responders make to serving their communities.”