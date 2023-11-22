NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – All four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York were closed for approximately five hours Wednesday due to a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge that killed two passengers.

Sources told News 4 and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul later confirmed that the incident is not believed to be an act of terrorism, countering what some national outlets reported earlier Wednesday.

Thick smoke could be seen at the border following the explosion. Hochul said the car was moving at a very high rate of speed through downtown Niagara Falls, New York just before 11:30 a.m. when it hit a median on Niagara Street and went airborne. The vehicle flew through the air and crashed into a Customs and Border Patrol booth before exploding.

“I want to be very, very clear to Americans and New Yorkers,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press conference Wednesday evening. “At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist attack. Let me repeat that: At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist-involved attack here at the Rainbow Bridge in Western New York.”

Hochul said officials have determined those killed in the incident were local to Western New York. A border patrol agent was taken to the hospital for minor injuries Wednesday afternoon and has been released.

Sources told News 4 the passengers in the vehicle were a couple. They had left the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls and were believed to be on their way to a concert in Toronto when the incident happened, according to the sources.

The Rainbow Bridge connects the cities of Niagara Falls, USA and Niagara Falls, Canada. The bridge is located less than a mile from the world-renowned waterfalls and offers views of the natural wonder.

The explosion raised concerns on both sides of the border. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said officials were “taking this extraordinary seriously,” and the White House said President Joe Biden was “closely following developments.” Federal authorities are investigating.

The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, and Rainbow Bridge were are all closed in both directions Wednesday from approximately noon to 5 p.m., at which time all bridges beside the Rainbow Bridge reopened.

Travel was expected to be very high Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

“This is one of the busiest crossings, not just in Western New York, but along the entire US-Canadian border — and it happens on the biggest travel day of the year,” Hochul said. “So naturally, at a time of heightened alert, everyone sprang into action.”

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and New York State Police were monitoring all points of entry to New York during the day Wednesday. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority checked every car that arrived at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport for a portion of the day because of the incident. Travelers should expect heavier delays than usual, the NFTA said.

Niagara Falls State Park is closed following the incident.

In downtown Buffalo, the Rath Building, Old County Hall and Family Court all closed early Wednesday as a precaution, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

Additionally, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo said, out of an abundance of caution, its partners in law enforcement recommended that is closes its buildings through the Thanksgiving Holiday. There are no known credible threats against the Jewish Community at this time, the group added.