BUFFALO, N.Y. (PIX11) — Shirtless Buffalo Bills fans had a blast shoveling mounds of snow at the team’s stadium in preparation for Monday’s playoff game, according to social media videos.

The fans got paid $20 an hour to help clear the snow at Highmark Stadium after Saturday’s game against the Steelers was postponed due to the dangerous snowstorm that hit the area.

The diehard fans braved the elements and had some fun while getting the field ready for the Bills wildcard game. The shirtless crew was seen in social media videos sliding down ramps in the blistery conditions on Sunday, according to social media videos.

“The Bills stadium is in a residential neighborhood and the locals are having a ball,” the X post said.

“Ultimate football guys,” Barstool Sports posted on X.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NFL cited public safety concerns for the postponement after 2 feet of snow was projected to fall on the region over a 24-plus-hour period. Heavy snow began falling by midafternoon Saturday, accompanied by strong wind, and the Bills posted a video on social media of whiteout conditions at Highmark Stadium.

— Associated Press material was used in this report.