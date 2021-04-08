NY Postal Worker dumped thousands of pieces of mail in grassy field, wooded area

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Cobleskill man has admitted to not delivering 5,833 pieces of mail. Tanner Brown, 25, pled guilty on Wednesday.

Brown admitted to taking the mail, originally meant to be delivered in Onondaga County in Central New York, and dumping the mail in Sharon Springs. He was a Postal Worker at the time. This happened between January 1, 2019, and July 24, 2019.

Investigators say he dumped the mail in a grassy field and in a wooded area under a pile of tires. When discovered, most of it was First Class Mail and it was wet, dirty and covered in bugs.

Brown faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced. He is expected to be sentenced on August 4.

